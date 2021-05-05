TURKEY EXPORTED AROUND 70M FLOWERS AHEAD OF MOTHERS DAY

Turkish producers have exported 70 million flowers to 35 countries ahead of May 9, Mother's Day, coming up this Sunday, according to a leader in the sector.

Ismail Yılmaz, head of the Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters' Association, told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that flower exports doubled in 2021 so far compared to the same period last year.

"Despite the pandemic, we sent 70 million flowers to 35 countries, worth over $7 million. This figure is more than double from the last year."

Saying that the Netherlands is Turkey's largest flower market, Yilmaz added that countries such as the UK, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine are also important markets for the Turkish flower sector.

The positive trend in exports has not yet been reflected in the domestic market, he added.