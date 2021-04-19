Amazon eyeing long-term growth strategy for Turkey

Amazon is eyeing a long-term growth strategy in the country by expanding its operations, an executive told Anadolu Agency.

"Just like our growth in the EU, we have a long-term strategy for Turkey as well. Our plan is to provide a great service to our customers, continue increasing selection and availability, and offer fast and reliable delivery options," Amazon Turkey Country Manager Richard Marriott said.

As the company launched its online grocery store in Turkey last week, Marriott said: "We offer Turkish customers an ever-growing selection of products with good prices, reliable delivery and best-in-class customer service."

He noted that the company will expand its product line with non-fresh grocery as the next step of getting closer to provide "a seamless supermarket journey" to its customers.

Amazon aims to support its customers as much as possible, providing them with what they need, Marriott stressed.

"Whether it's shopping from the largest selection available or having home essentials including food and beverages, we are working tirelessly at Amazon.com.tr to answer the needs of our customers," he added.

Stressing that e-commerce and online shopping was doing good business in Turkey even before the coronavirus pandemic, Marriott said the acceleration in the change in consumer habits led Amazon Turkey to provide a wider selection of products.

Customers across Turkey have been able to shop for a wide variety of products from local Turkish brands as well as international brands through Amazon.com.tr since September 2018.





