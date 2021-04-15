Ford Otosan to suspend production due to supply issues

Carmaker Ford Otosan will temporarily halt production at one of its plants in Turkey's northwestern Kocaeli province due to disruptions in global supply processes.

Production will be stopped at the factory in Kocaeli's Golcuk district as the ongoing supply problems with semiconductors have been compounded with the additional issues caused by a recent earthquake and fire in Japan, according to a statement sent to Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Wednesday.

"Until now the impact of this global crisis has been minimized by the efforts of our main partner, Ford Motor Company, and the collaboration we have carried out with our suppliers," the carmaker said.

"Nevertheless, following the recent developments it was decided to bring forward our annual planned summer shutdown and suspend production in our Golcuk plant from April 19 to June 13 due to the restrictions in the supply of some parts, where imported microchip use is intensive."

The company said it will continue "maintenance works and rearranging production lines in preparation for new investments" during this period.

Production will continue at the plants in Kocaeli's Yenikoy district and in the central Eskisehir province, the statement added.

"The effects of production loss caused by the suspension of production is reduced by the increase in production pace in the following months, therefore, our total production and sales guidance for the year 2021, is expected to remain within the previously announced range," the company said.

Previously, Ford Otosan had suspended production at its Kocaeli factories for six days in April due to supply shortages.