Turkey, Uzbekistan aim to enhance trade volume to $5B

Turkey and Uzbekistan aim to enhance their bilateral trade volume to $5 billion, the Turkish trade minister said on Thursday.

Ruhsar Pekcan, who met her Uzbek counterpart Sardor Umurzakov in Tashkent, said the countries can achieve the target with a balanced trade based on a win-win approach.

She recalled that the trade volume between the country is currently around $2 billion.

Umurzakov, for his part, welcomed Pekcan's visit and said the two sides will find solutions to the existing problems and improve their relations.