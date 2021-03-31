TURKEYS EXPORTS UP 9.6% TO $16B IN FEBRUARY

Turkey's exports up 9.6% to $16B in February

Turkey's exports increased by 9.6% on an annual basis to reach $16 billion in February, the country's statistical authority said Wednesday.

Turkey's imports last month went up 9.4% to reach $19.3 billion, bringing the foreign trade deficit to $3.29 billion, up by 8.7%, TurkStat said.

The export-import coverage ratio was 82.9% in February, up from 82.8% in the previous year.

During the first two months of the year, exports increased by 5.9% to reach $31.04 billion and imports were up by 1.4% to $37.38 billion, on a yearly basis.

In the January-February period, the trade deficit narrowed by 15.9% to $6.35 billion, versus the same period last year.