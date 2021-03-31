Pakistan resumes trade with India in step towards normalization

Pakistan on Wednesday announced the resumption of trade with India, in a first major step towards normalization of the tense relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, a top decision making body, in a meeting approved the import of white sugar and cotton from India.

"We have decided to allow import of sugar and cotton from India," Finance Minister Hammad Azhar told journalists after the meeting.

Azhar said the private sector has been allowed to import 0.5 million tonnes of sugar from India. Prices of sugar were lower in India, he said.

Poor domestic crops and increased demand from the textile sector also led the government to authorize cotton imports from all over the world, including from India, he said.

The decision comes days after the countries' premiers expressed the desire for peaceful relations in a letter exchange.

In February, the two countries agreed to uphold a ceasefire in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Since the ceasefire agreement was signed in 2003, more than 300 Pakistanis have been killed in clashes across the Line of Control (LoC), a 740-kilometre-long de facto frontier that divides Kashmir in two.

The scenic Himalayan valley is at the centre of the conflict between Pakistan and India. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

In 2019, an Indian decision to annex its part of the region prompted Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic ties with India, suspend bilateral trade and halt cross-border transportation.











