TURKEYS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DOWN TO 13.2% IN 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 13.2% in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped by 0.5 percentage points to 13.2% in 2020, the country's statistical authority said on Monday.

Last year, the number of unemployed people was 4.08 million, down from 4.4 million in 2019, TurkStat figures showed.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed people -- aged 15 and over -- was 4.06 million last year, down from 4.4 million in 2019.

The number of employed people -- aged 15 years old and over -- was 26.8 million, thus employment rate was 42.8% in 2020, down 2.9 percentage points.

Non-agricultural unemployment rate also dropped to 15.3% in 2019, falling by 0.7 percentage points.

Unemployment rate was 25.3% for the 15-24 age group -- also known as the youth unemployment.









