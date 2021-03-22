Turkey not to compromise on free-market mechanism: Finance Minister Elvan

Attaching great importance to the markets' efficient and solid functioning, Turkey will not compromise from the free-market mechanism, the country's treasury and finance minister said on Monday.

"Liberal exchange regime will continue resolutely," Lütfi Elvan said in a statement.

Elvan stressed that Turkey would maintain its macro policy, prioritizing disinflation with determination until a permanent drop in inflation is achieved.

"We will continue implementing fiscal policies to support price stability in a way that complements monetary policy," Elvan noted.

Touting the country's new landmark economic reform package announced on March 12, Elvan said the package would further strengthen its structural foundation and boost its resistance to shocks.