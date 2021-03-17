TURKISH SKI RESORT TO HOST MAJOR INTL ECONOMY EVENT

An annual major economy event, Uludağ Economy Summit, will be held in the Turkish ski resort city of Bursa next week.

The event will gather participants under the main theme of "Are We Ready for the New World?" a press release said on Wednesday. It will be held on March 24-25 both physically and virtually.

Organized by Turkish magazines Capital and Ekonomist since 2012, the two-day summit will focus on industry, trade, manufacturing, finance, energy, agriculture, and technology.

Last year, the event could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures.

The summit will host businesspeople, economists, top officials, including Turkish ministers and academics from Turkey and around the world.

The chairpersons and representatives of global companies will be attending the summit, as well.





