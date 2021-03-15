Turkish Treasury borrows $508M through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 3.9 billion Turkish liras ($508.3 million) from domestic markets through two auctions held on Monday.

Some 1.3 billion Turkish liras ($168 million) in seven-year Floating Rate Note bonds (semiannually, re-open, fourth issue) were up for auction that will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of November 17, 2027, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said.

The total tender for the government bonds was 2.1 billion Turkish liras ($280 million) with a 61% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 2,436-day bonds was accepted at 7.09%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 14.18% and 14.69%, respectively.

In the second auction on Monday, the Treasury issued 10-year Fixed Coupon Bond -- semiannually, twelfth-issue -- totaling 2.6 billion Turkish liras (nearly $340.3 million).

The bonds will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of Nov. 13, 2030.

According to the ministry, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 4.1 billion Turkish liras ($540 million), with a 62.4% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 3,528-day government bonds was accepted at 6.91% of the periodic interest rate, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 13.82% and 14.29%, respectively.