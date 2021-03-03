Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 15.61% in February

Turkey posted a 15.61% annual rise in consumer prices in February, the country's statistical authority announced on Wednesday.
The annual figure increased by 0.64 percentage points last month, rising from 14.97% in January, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
Month-on-month, the consumer price index climbed by 0.91% in February.
Economists polled by Anadolu Agency last week projected the inflation rate in February to be 15.45%.
Under the new economic program announced by the government last September, Turkey's inflation rate target for this year is 8%.
The Central Bank's year-end inflation forecast for 2021 is 9.4%.