Turkey registers all-time high February export figure

With a 9.6% hike year-on-year, Turkey's exports registered the all-time high February figure at $16 billion, the country's trade minister said on Tuesday.

The country also saw a 9.8% increase in imports, reaching $19.4 billion during the same period, Ruhsar Pekcan said at a meeting in the capital Ankara where she revealed preliminary foreign trade data for the month of February.

The rise in both figures brought trade deficit to $3.4 billion last month, she stated.

The export-to-import coverage ratio was 82.7% this February, Pekcan added.