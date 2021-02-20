Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has ratified 12 laws on international agreements with nine countries, according to Saturday's Official Gazette.

An agreement on cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy and mining, signed on Feb. 25 last year, was among the approved agreements.

Another law ratified on Oct. 31, 2017 was the defense industry cooperation agreement between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

A military cooperation agreement between Turkey and Kazakhstan, as well as notes to the agreement, were both ratified on Saturday.

The initial agreement between the two states was signed on Sept. 13, 2018.

Turkey's military cooperation agreement with Montenegro of Nov. 17, 2017 was also ratified.

A free trade deal protocol between Turkey and Montenegro was also approved.

An agreement on opening, common management, and takeover of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship State Hospital, signed on Sept. 1, 2018, was also ratified.

Under the deal, Kyrgyz citizens would be able to earn medical specialization degrees in Turkey.

Turkey also ratified an agriculture agreement signed with Switzerland on June 25, 2018.

An Oct. 11, 2016 energy cooperation agreement between Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was also approved.

Erdoğan also ratified a Dec. 3, 2018 agreement between Turkey and Venezuela on preventing both double taxation and tax evasion.

A July, 19, 2016 international combined load transportation agreement between Turkey and Georgia was also ratified.

A railway cargo and passenger transportation framework agreement between the two countries was ratified as well.

A protocol on a free trade agreement between Turkey and Georgia was also approved.

Separately, an international agreement between Turkey and France on cooperation in teaching Turkish in France was ratified as well.