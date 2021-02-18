2 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces in Turkey

Two more PKK terrorists surrendered in Turkey as a result of persuasion efforts of security forces, the country's Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists fled the terror group thanks to the efforts of gendarmerie teams and police, the ministry said in a statement.

The terrorists, who were active in Iraq and Syria, joined the terror group in 2014 and 2019.

With the latest addition, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year has risen to 27.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.