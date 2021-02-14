Turkish auto industry produces 106,000+ vehicles in Jan

Automakers in Turkey produced 106,176 vehicles -- including automobiles and commercial vehicles -- this January, according to a sectoral report on Sunday.

Turkey's auto production fell 3% on a yearly basis, said the Automotive Manufacturers Association.

Some 73% of the manufactured vehicles were exported, marking a 14% annual decline to 77,569 units last month.

The country's earnings from automotive exports totaled $2.3 billion in January, down 6% from a year ago.

The association also said Turkey's overall auto sales market grew 61% year-on-year to 45,230 vehicles in the month.

Top international automakers -- including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota -- have factories in Turkey, one of the world's top auto sale markets.





