Turkey-based automotive firm TEMSA to deliver buses to Prague in 2021

Turkey-based automotive firm TEMSA will deliver 14 electric buses to Prague, capital of the Czech Republic, by the end of this year, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

TEMSA, a joint company of Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding and the Netherlands-based PPF Group, won the Prague contract, worth some 207 million koruna ($10 million), with its sister company Skoda.

This will be TEMSA's first electric bus delivery with Skoda, according to the statement.

"This delivery will set an example for the vision of smart cities with its economical, comfortable, safe and environmentally friendly structure," said TEMSA chief Tolga Kaan Dogancioglu.

Petr Brzezina, chairman of Skoda Transportation, also hailed the two companies' successful cooperation.

"We are delighted to supply this fleet that is environmentally friendly, modern and, at the same time, adds value to the economy with low operating costs," he said.

"This fleet, which will consist of 12-meter buses, is the result of a sophisticated technological infrastructure and a modern design experience."

The buses, which will be named Skoda E'City, boast unique features such as easy recharging and remote control of battery status with the support of new generation technologies, read the statement.

"This charging equipment, which is called 'the technology of the future' due to its environmental and low cost advantage, makes it possible for a longer and more comfortable journey," it added.