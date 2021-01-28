Turkey hands 1,181 incentive certificates in December

Turkey's Industry and Technology Ministry gave incentive certificates to 1,181 projects in December 2020, investing over 28.1 billion Turkish liras ($3.8 billion).

Over 29,300 people are expected to be employed in these projects when completed, according to the ministry.

The investment amount of the companies whose projects got the completion certificates was over 7.2 billion Turkish liras ($1 billion) in the same period.

The number of people employed in these companies was 10,731.





