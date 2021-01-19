TURKEYS BORSA ISTANBUL LOOKING UP AT TUESDAY OPEN

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,569.56 points on Tuesday, rising by 0.82% or 12.79 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index surged 2.12% to close at 1,556.77 points on Monday, with a daily trading volume of 29.7 billion Turkish liras (nearly $4 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 7.4700 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), down from 7.4990 compared to yesterday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 9.0300, versus 9.0520, and one British pound traded for 10.1600 Turkish liras, compared to 10.1890 at the last close.

One barrel of Brent oil was sold for $55.08 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).





