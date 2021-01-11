ECONOMY

Turkey's current account balance sees $4B gap in Nov

ECONOMY Anadolu Agency
Published
TURKEYS CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE SEES $4B GAP IN NOV
AA Photo

12-month rolling deficit at nearly $38B, says

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $4.06 billion in November 2020, the country's Central Bank revealed on Monday.

The 12-month rolling deficit thus reached $37.97 billion, the bank noted.

An Anadolu Agency survey last week showed that economists had expected a deficit of $3.4 billion.

Their estimates for the month ranged between $1.1 billion and $4.1 billion.

More From A News

Contact Us