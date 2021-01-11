TURKEYS CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE SEES $4B GAP IN NOV

Turkey's current account balance sees $4B gap in Nov
ECONOMY Anadolu Agency
Published
12-month rolling deficit at nearly $38B, says Central Bank
Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $4.06 billion in November 2020, the country's Central Bank revealed on Monday.
The 12-month rolling deficit thus reached $37.97 billion, the bank noted.
An Anadolu Agency survey last week showed that economists had expected a deficit of $3.4 billion.
Their estimates for the month ranged between $1.1 billion and $4.1 billion.