Safe tourism in winter wonderland amid pandemic

Tourists have started visiting Palandöken, one of Turkey's favorite winter wonderlands in the eastern province of Erzurum.

With the support of the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TURSAB), the Palandöken Ski Center, a ski resort for alpine skiing and snowboarding on the Palandöken Mountain, hosts thousands of domestic and foreign tourists every year.

And with the start of a new season in December, it is welcoming guests, while adhering to guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Due to extreme weather conditions, the ski resort town experienced flight delays and cancellations last year. However, the disruptions have been minimized this time after installation of the CAT 3A precision landing system.

"On Saturday, our first group of Ukrainian tourists who took a 7-day package, checked in," TURSAB Board Chairman Kursat Özeken told Anadolu Agency. "All of our hotels in Palandöken have received the Safe Tourism Certificate by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Our staff has been trained accordingly, and we welcome our guests in accordance with the rules."

He added that the guests will enjoy the skiing holiday, as well as visit museums and ruins during their stay.

Özeken said tourists entering Turkey after a COVID-19 PCR test has minimized the risk of the novel virus. He thanked TURSAB officials, municipality, and the governor's office for their efforts in the promotion of safe tourism.