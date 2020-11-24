Turkish industrial capacity usage ticks up in November

Turkey's manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate rose on a monthly basis in November, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said on Tuesday.

The industry used 75.4% of its capacity this month, up 0.8 percentage point from last month, the bank survey revealed.

The capacity utilization figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

The Central Bank said that while more than 1,730 companies responded to the survey in November, the monthly data does not reflect the CBRT's views or predictions.





