Borsa Istanbul up by 0.68% at open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,323.16 points on Tuesday, rising 0.68% or 8.91 points from the previous close.

At Monday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 0.73% at 1,314.25 points with a daily trading volume of 33.6 billion Turkish liras ($4.26 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.9481 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 7.9340 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 9.4227 from 9.4410, while one British pound traded for 10.6011 Turkish liras, down from 10.6660.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $46.60 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).