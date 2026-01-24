Fight against terrorist group ISIS growing stronger: Turkish president

The fight against the terrorist group ISIS (Daesh) is growing stronger and more determined, with the roots of all terrorism in the region being eradicated, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

"Once the separatist terrorist threat in northern Syria is completely eliminated, not only the Syrian people but the entire region will find relief," Erdogan said at a key-delivery ceremony for newly built houses in Türkiye's Aydin province.

He stressed that a unified, secure, and stable Syria will benefit all of its communities.

"The winners of a united, whole, and secure Syria will be Arabs, Turkmens, Kurds, Alawites, Druze, Christians, and all other Syrian citizens," he added.

On global politics, Erdogan said debates at this week's World Economic Forum meeting in Davos indicate that Türkiye's long-standing criticisms of the global system are increasingly resonating in the Western world.



