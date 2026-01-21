Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria,Erdogan tells Trump

 Contact Us
Turkish President Erdogan and US President Trump discussed bilateral relations, Syria’s stability emphasizing its territorial integrity and the fight against ISIS during a phone call on Tuesday.

Published January 21,2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a phone call Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan told Trump that Türkiye is "closely" following developments in Syria and that Syria's unity, solidarity and territorial integrity are "important" for Ankara, the directorate said in a statement.

The leaders also exchanged views on the fight against ISIS (Daesh) and the situation of ISIS members in Syrian prisons.

Erdogan stated that "a peaceful Syria, free from terrorism and developing in all aspects, would contribute to the stability of the region," it said.