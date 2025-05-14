Türkiye to prioritize promoting peace at NATO foreign ministers meeting

Türkiye is ready to take more responsibility in various efforts for the future of European security and facilitate peace in neighboring regions, said Turkish Foreign Ministry sources as the country is currently hosting an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The meeting this Wednesday and Thursday in the southern city of Antalya demonstrates the importance Türkiye attaches to NATO and Euro-Atlantic security.

"One of the priority areas for us at the meeting will be the establishment and domination of peace and stability in the regions adjacent to the alliance and in the Middle East," the ministry sources said.

The meeting will start with a dinner hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The meeting carries special importance as preparations for a NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-25 will be discussed in detail.

The present and future of European security will be among the priorities of the meeting. In this context, transatlantic burden-sharing, increased defense spending, and a greater role for European allies in the continent's security will be discussed.

The need to end the war in Ukraine and achieve a just and lasting peace as soon as possible will also be on the agenda.

Underlining Türkiye's important and critical contribution to Europe's security, the sources said: "Türkiye is a pillar of the European security architecture with its strong army, modern military capabilities and dynamic defense industry. Türkiye's defense spending is above NATO's two percent benchmark. We continue to contribute significant personnel and capabilities to the Alliance's operations and missions."

Stressing that Türkiye, as an ally with capacity and will, is ready to assume more responsibility in various efforts for the future of European security, the sources said: "One of the priority areas for us in the meeting will be the establishment and domination of peace and stability in the regions adjacent to the alliance and in the Middle East. Türkiye, which makes such important contributions to the alliance, seeks sincere and genuine solidarity among the allies in the fight against terrorism, one of the main threats to NATO. Naturally, we will record this justified request on the occasion of the meeting."

"We believe that this meeting and NATO's Hague summit in June will serve to strengthen the unity and solidarity between the allies," the sources said.

Türkiye, a member of the alliance for over 70 years, is also set next year to host a NATO summit.