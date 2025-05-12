Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday discussed the planned peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

In a phone call, Fidan and Barrot reviewed efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

The peace talks are scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicating acceptance of Moscow's proposal to resume negotiations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's support for restarting the process from where it had paused in Istanbul, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to peace efforts.