Türkiye to host trilateral foreign ministers meeting with Jordan, Syria

Türkiye will host a trilateral foreign ministers meeting with Jordan and Syria in the capital Ankara on Monday, aiming to address regional developments and security challenges.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host the meeting, where he will host his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani, said Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

During the meeting, Fidan is set to reaffirm Türkiye's strong support for the Syrian government's initiatives to restore security and stability, the ministry sources said.

He is also expected to call for an end to Israel's aggressive stance toward countries in the region including Syria, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation and ownership.

Fidan will stress that there is no place for terrorist groups in the region's future, highlighting Türkiye's firm commitment to ensuring this.

Emphasizing a "regional solutions to regional problems" approach, Fidan is expected to advocate for stronger solidarity among neighboring countries in tackling shared challenges, including terrorism.

He is also set to highlight that cooperation between Syria and neighboring countries in counterterrorism efforts would contribute significantly to both regional and global security.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Fidan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his Jordanian and Syrian counterparts as well.