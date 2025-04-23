China, Azerbaijan elevate ties to ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’

China and Azerbaijan on Wednesday elevated their ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership," Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement was made during the meeting between President Xi Jinping and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Beijing.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, Xi said "tariffs and trade wars undermine the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, hurt the multilateral trading system, and impact the world economic order."

He added that his country is willing to work with Azerbaijan to safeguard the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law, firmly protect respective legitimate rights and interests, and defend international fairness and justice.

The two countries also signed several documents of cooperation in the energy sector, including construction of new solar and wind power plants in Azerbaijan and a battery energy storage system

Aliyev arrived in the Chinese capital on Tuesday for a three-day state visit.

Besides Xi, he will meet Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.









