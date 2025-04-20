Jordan, Iraq discuss preparations for upcoming Arab summit in Baghdad

The foreign ministers of Jordan and Iraq held talks on Sunday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Arab summit in Baghdad next month.

Ayman Safadi met with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, who arrived in Amman early Sunday to deliver an invitation to King Abdullah II to attend the Arab summit in the Iraqi capital on May 17.

Discussions between Safadi and Hussein also dwelt on bilateral relations and regional developments, a Jordanian Foreign Ministry readout said.

The two diplomats stressed that both Amman and Baghdad are keen on enhancing prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields to achieve common interests, the ministry said.

Last month, Iraq said that it would host the annual Arab summit in Baghdad on May 17.









