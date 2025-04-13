KOSOVOS PRESIDENT PRAISES TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGANS SUPPORT

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani hailed Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday for supporting his country's NATO bid and other international organizations, expressing he is feeling "very lucky" to have such a partner.

Osmani underlined at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum the vital importance of coming together with world leaders at a time marked by global security issues, conflicts, humanitarian crises and wars.

Highlighting the importance of a "human-centered" approach and diplomacy, Osmani stated that when countries unite to defend humanitarian values, they can achieve great things.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum reflects the power of partnership, she said, adding that it is very fitting for the Forum to be held in Türkiye, a country that has stood by Kosovo as a strong ally in dark and good times.

Stating that Ankara was by Kosovo's side during the most difficult time in the region, Osmani said Türkiye is one of the most important partners in the economic and defense fields.

Osmani underlined that Erdogan has always supported Kosovo and helped build new collaborations with other countries around the world.

She asked Erdogan to help persuade countries that do not support Kosovo's NATO membership.

- Cooperation in defense

Osmani noted that after taking office, she met Erdogan to develop strategic relations and began cooperation with Türkiye in the unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and the defense industries.

She underlined that strengthening defense cooperation was one of the key topics in her meeting Friday with Erdogan.

- Human-centered approach

Commenting on Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, Osmani said world leaders must return to a human-centered approach so that the suffering of people can end.

She said she has great confidence in Erdogan's efforts to stop conflicts around the world.