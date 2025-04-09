ITALIAN PREMIER MEETS JORDANS QUEEN, DISCUSSES GAZA HUMANITARIAN AID

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Jordan's Queen Rania on Wednesday in Rome, with discussions centered on bilateral cooperation and joint humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

The meeting "highlighted the excellent bilateral cooperation between Italy and Jordan, including in the areas of education and protection of families and children, in which Queen Rania has launched numerous initiatives at a national and global level," according to a statement from the Italian Prime Minister's Office.

During the talks, Meloni and Rania also exchanged views on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The statement noted that the meeting "allowed for an in-depth exchange on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting the important cooperation already existing between Italy and Jordan to provide assistance to the civilian population, in particular through the Food for Gaza and Sky Hope initiatives."

- ISRAEL'S RENEWED ASSAULT ON GAZA

The Israeli army resumed its deadly assault on Gaza on March 18, killing nearly 1,400 people and injuring over 3,400, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts continue to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Since October 2023, over 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught, with most of the casualties being women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.











