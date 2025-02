The Syrian presidency said on Wednesday that Russia's President Vladimir Putin invited Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani to visit Moscow during a phone call with Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Russia was a chief backer of Bashar al-Assad, the former president toppled by Sharaa in December, and is hoping to retain the use of its naval and air bases in Syria.

Bashar Al-Assad was ousted as Syrian president in December and fled to Moscow.