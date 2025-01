Xi and Trump hope for positive start to China-US relations, Xi says

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump both hoped for a positive start to China-U.S. relations during the latter's new term, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday.

Both men placed great importance on interactions and wished to promote greater progress in China-U.S. relations, Xi was reported as saying in a phone call with Trump.