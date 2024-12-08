Turkish foreign minister, EU foreign policy chief discuss Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday discussed the latest developments in Syria over a phone call, diplomatic sources said.

The sources added that Fidan and Kallas also discussed the future path of Syria.

- Developments in Syria

Clashes broke out between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

As anti-regime armed groups started to dominate the capital Damascus, the Assad regime on Sunday morning quickly lost all control of Damascus, and the Ba'ath regime in Syria has collapsed.







