Turkish foreign minister, EU foreign policy chief discuss Syria

Turkish FM Hakan Fidan and EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas discussed the latest developments in Syria during a phone call on Sunday, diplomatic sources said.

Published December 08,2024
The sources added that Fidan and Kallas also discussed the future path of Syria.

- Developments in Syria

Clashes broke out between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

As anti-regime armed groups started to dominate the capital Damascus, the Assad regime on Sunday morning quickly lost all control of Damascus, and the Ba'ath regime in Syria has collapsed.