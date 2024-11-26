G7 foreign ministers say 'now is the time' for Lebanon ceasefire

Foreign Ministers from the G7 democracies on Tuesday upped the pressure on Israel to accept a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying "now is the time to conclude a diplomatic settlement."

In a draft statement at the end of a two-day meeting in Italy, the G7 ministers urged Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to Palestinians, and condemned increasing settler violence in the West Bank.

The ministers also condemned recent attack on the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and expressed their support for the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, saying it plays a "vital role."









