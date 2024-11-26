Azerbaijan’s president holds phone call with Trump

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke by phone Monday with US President-elect Donald Trump, during which he expressed hope for joint efforts to further advance bilateral relations between their two countries.

Trump's actions will "play an even more significant role in ensuring global security," Aliyev underscored, the Azerbaijani Presidency said in a statement.

Congratulating him for his victory in the Nov. 5 presidential election Aliyev noted that during his first presidential term, Trump paid special attention to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US.

Trump expressed his gratitude to Aliyev for his sincere congratulations and stressed the importance of working together to enhance cooperation between the two countries.







