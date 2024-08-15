White House calls for all sides to attend Gaza talks

The White House on Thursday urged all sides to attend Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha in order to get a deal implemented, urging Israel and Hamas to compromise and saying progress is still possible in the coming days.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby, in an interview on CNN, also said information shows Iran has not moved off its threat to attack Israel, including potentially through proxies. The U.S. is watching the situation closely and is prepared, though "hopefully it doesn't come to that," he said.







