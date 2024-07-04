TURKISH PRESIDENT, QATARI EMIR DISCUSS ISRAELS ATTACKS ON GAZA, LEBANON

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, and discussed Israel's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

"The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Qatar, Israel's attacks on Palestine, the Israeli threat to Lebanon as well as regional and global issues," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Emphasizing that the spread of Israel's aggression in the region is "dangerous," Erdoğan said: "The international community, particularly the Islamic world, must take immediate steps and work together to prevent this and to stop Israel."

He highlighted the importance of increasing the humanitarian efforts to resolve the crisis and ensuring "uninterrupted delivery of aid" in Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians since last October.

"Türkiye continues to increase its efforts in this regard," he added.

Israel has also threatened an all-out war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, where exchange of fire between the two has continued since the Gaza war.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan also met with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

The duo discussed the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Mongolia, besides regional and global issues.

Stressing the importance of elevating relations with Mongolia, a country with deep cultural and historical ties to Türkiye, Erdoğan said: "Efforts should continue to be made in this direction."

Erdoğan on Wednesday flew to Astana to attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.









