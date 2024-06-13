Turkish defense chief holds meetings at NATO Headquarters

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met with senior officials from several countries in Brussels, where he arrived for the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting on Thursday.

According to his ministry, upon his arrival at the NATO Headquarters, Guler was welcomed by Ambassador Zeki Levent Gumrukcu, Türkiye's permanent representative to NATO, Lieutenant General Goksel Kahya, head of NATO's Turkish Military Representative Delegation (TMR), and other officials.

Guler later visited the TMR Presidency and the Permanent Representation of NATO at NATO Headquarters, where he was briefed on ongoing activities by Kahya and Gumrukcu.

- Meeting with Lithuanian counterpart

Guler also met with Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas.

The two defense ministers held an inter-delegation meeting at the office of Türkiye's Permanent Representation to NATO, where they exchanged views on defense and security issues.

Meanwhile, the minister attended a special session on Ukraine as part of the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting.

Before the session, he spoke briefly with many of his counterparts, including Ukraine's Rustem Umerov.