Türkiye pleased by announcements of recognizing Palestine: Foreign Ministry

Türkiye expressed satisfaction with announcements made by Spain, Ireland, and Norway, stating they would recognize the state of Palestine. The Turkish Foreign Ministry's statement followed declarations by the prime ministers of these countries regarding their recognition of Palestine.

Published May 22,2024
Türkiye on Wednesday welcomed the announcements from Spain, Ireland, and Norway to recognize the state of Palestine.

"We are greatly pleased by the announcements from Spain, Ireland, and Norway that they will recognize the State of Palestine," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The recognition of Palestine is a requirement of international law, justice, and conscience. It is an extremely important step for the recovery of the usurped rights of the Palestinian people under occupation and for Palestine to achieve the status it deserves in the international community," the ministry stressed.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to strive for more countries to recognize Palestine," it added.

The official recognition by the three nations of an independent Palestinian state will take effect on May 28, their leaders have announced.