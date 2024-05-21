Palestinian, US officials discuss need to stop Gaza war

A senior official of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) discussed the need to stop the war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary-general of the PLO's Executive Committee, said in a statement on his X account that he and Sullivan discussed "the necessity of stopping the war immediately in the Gaza Strip and forcing Israel to open all crossings to bring in food and medicine."

Their talks also dwelt on "halting Israeli measures in the West Bank, including settlements, attacks, incursions and confiscation of the PA (Palestinian Authority) funds."

Last week, Israeli media reported that Israel's Finance Ministry blocked tax revenues owed to the Palestinian Authority for this month, putting the sum at 170-200 million shekels ($46 million to $54 million).

"There is no alternative to a comprehensive political solution that ends the occupation and leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy," al-Sheikh added.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, where more than 35,500 people have been killed following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

At least 505 Palestinians have since been killed and around 5,000 others injured by weapons fire from Israeli forces in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.









