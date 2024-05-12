Will do our best for eternal peace, stability in Turkish-Greek relations, says Turkish president

We will do our best for eternal peace and stability to prevail in Turkish-Greek relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday.

"It is up to us (Türkiye-Greece) to thaw bilateral relations, attempted to be squeezed between walls (of prejudice) which we should tear down," President Erdoğan told Greek daily Kathimerini in an exclusive interview.

Commenting on visa facilitation by Greece towards Turkish citizens, which allows them to enter some Greek islands in the Aegean Sea under a simplified and fast procedure, Erdoğan said: "This should not be even necessary and the EU should grant visa liberalization to Türkiye."













