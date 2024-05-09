TURKISH PARLIAMENT SPEAKER MEETS WITH PRESIDENT OF CUBAS PARLIAMENT

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus met with Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo Hernandez on Wednesday during an official visit to Havana.

In the first visit by a parliament speaker from Türkiye, Kurtulmus said the parliaments should contribute to the positive course of relations between governments.

"In this context, we believe that the mutual contacts of friendship groups are highly beneficial, and we are actively participating in collaborative efforts with Cuba in multilateral platforms," he said.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, Kurtulmus said that "those who support Israel's government, as well as those who remain silent in the face of these atrocities, are equally responsible in the eyes of history."

Saying that Western countries take actions "with a condescending attitude towards" Asians, Africans and Latin Americans, he called for coming together in a common effort within the framework of the win-win principle for the development of the peoples.









