TÜRKIYES TRADE HALT WITH ISRAEL TO CONTINUE UNTIL PERMANENT GAZA CEASEFIRE - MINISTER

Türkiye's trade halt with Israel will continue until a permanent ceasefire in Gaza is secured as well as unhindered humanitarian aid flow to the region, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Friday.

Ankara stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel on Thursday, citing the "worsening humanitarian tragedy" in the Palestinian territories.

Israel's uncompromising attitude and worsening situation in Gaza prompted Türkiye to halt trade, Bolat said in a speech in Istanbul while announcing April trade figures. The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion in 2023.





