HAMAS HAILS COLOMBIAS DECISION TO CUT TIES WITH ISRAEL

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Thursday welcomed a decision by Colombia to cut ties with Israel over its "genocidal" war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Hamas considered Colombian President Gustavo Petro's position "a victory for the sacrifices of our people and their just cause."

The group urged countries in Latin America and elsewhere to take similar stances against Israel, which said it "disregards all international laws and norms."

On Wednesday, Petro told a crowd of supporters that the following day, "diplomatic relations will be broken with the state of Israel for having a genocidal president"

Petro, who had earlier threatened to cut diplomat ties with Israel, was among 18 country leaders that had signed a US-led statement demanding the release of roughly 130 hostages held in Gaza after a Hamas-led cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023 killed less than 1,200 people in Israel.

The statement demanded the release of the remaining hostages, saying that doing so would lead to a "credible end of hostilities."

Israel has for over half a year waged a war on Gaza that has resulted in widespread death and destruction in the coastal enclave.

Nearly 34,600 Palestinians have since been killed and over 77,000 injured. The vast majority of the dead have been women and children. Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

Israel also is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel's actions amount to genocide, and ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit such acts, and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Colombia has requested to join the case alongside South Africa, which brought it to the UN's top court in the wake of Israel's war. Petro previously suspended weapons sales to Israel.













