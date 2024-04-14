Israel says Hamas’ response to cease-fire’ proposals ‘negative’

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday that Hamas responded "negatively" to the outlines provided to it by the mediators regarding a cease-fire proposal with Israel which it received Monday.

"It has been over a week since the Cairo meeting-Hamas has rejected the outline that was tabled by the mediators," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"The rejection of the proposal by the three mediators, which included the most significant flexibility on Israel's part, proves that (Palestinian politician Yahya) Sinwar does not want a humanitarian deal and the return of the hostages," the statement said.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas on Netanyahu's office statement, however, it confirmed on Saturday its readiness to "conclude a serious and real hostage exchange deal between the two parties."

The statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office came at a time when protests are escalating in Israel demanding a hostage exchange agreement and a cease-fire in Gaza.

Israel has killed nearly 33,700 Palestinians since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 hostages taken.

A previous deal in November saw the release of 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.

The US, Qatar and Egypt have tried to broker an agreement to release the remaining Israeli captives.

The conflict has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

