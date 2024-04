Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

According to a statement from the Presidential Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Raisi discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran, as well as regional and global issues during their conversation.

Erdoğan and Raisi also exchanged greetings for Eid al-Fitr during the call.