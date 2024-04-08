Russia, Türkiye working on eliminating problems with bank payments: Kremlin

Russia and Türkiye are working on eliminating problems with bank payments provoked by sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Moscow and Ankara are persistently looking for a way out of the situation.

"In all financial matters, contacts at the working level are maintained constantly with the goal to find a way out of this situation. Certain problems are indeed present, but it is obvious what is the cause of these problems. This causes serious damage to the interests of both our and Turkish economic operators," he stressed.

Asked about a possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Türkiye, Peskov said the exact dates have yet not been finalized.

"Contacts at the highest level are being made. Terms of the Russian-Turkish contacts at the highest levels have not been determined yet. But the understanding, that they (contacts) will take place in the foreseeable future, is present," he said.

Turning to the flooding in Russia's southern Orenburg region, Peskov said local authorities work hard on handling the natural disaster.

The city of Orsk has been flooded following a dam breach on Friday, and almost 6,200 people were evacuated from the affected area, according to the Emergency Situations Ministry.

Orenburg region governor, Denis Pasler, said the situation is developing due to the worst-case scenario as the water continues rising and in several places exceeded the level considered "dangerous."

Commenting on the arrival of the German troops to Lithuania, announced by the latter's Foreign Minister Laurynas Kasciunas, Peskov said Moscow sees the move as "further escalation of tension," a new threat near the country's borders.

The same is relevant to the Japanese-US military cooperation, the spokesman said, adding that the presence of the US troops in Japan has always been an obstacle for Moscow and Tokyo to sign a peace agreement after World War II.

The Kremlin spokesman also condemned the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a "dangerous provocation."

"This is a very dangerous provocation. The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) staff who are on site had the opportunity to witness these attacks. This is a very dangerous and potentially very bad tactic. Unfortunately, the Kyiv regime continues its terrorist activity," he said.

Authorities said Ukraine launched on Sunday drone attacks on the Zaporizhzhia plant -- on the staff and cargo areas and the dome of the sixth power unit, which left three of the plant's employees wounded.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi called the attack "reckless," and urged to refrain from actions that pose a danger to the plant.