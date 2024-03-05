Hamas: Negotiators to stay in Cairo for more ceasefire talks

NewsDiplomacyHamas: Negotiators to stay in Cairo for more ceasefire talks
Leaders from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas were expected to hold more talks in Cairo with Egyptian and Qatari mediators over the prospects of reaching a ceasefire deal, a Hamas official said on Tuesday.