Hamas: Negotiators to stay in Cairo for more ceasefire talks

Reuters DIPLOMACY
Published March 05,2024
Leaders from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas were expected to hold more talks in Cairo with Egyptian and Qatari mediators over the prospects of reaching a ceasefire deal, a Hamas official said on Tuesday.