Blinken urges Israel to maximize "every possible means" to boost aid to Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel on Tuesday to maximize "every possible means" to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza, saying the current situation in the densely populated enclave was unacceptable and unsustainable.

Speaking before his meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the State Department, the top U.S. diplomat also said there was right now an opportunity to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli war on Gaza but that the onus was on the Palestinian militant group to engage in those talks.







